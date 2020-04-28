Numsa mourns death of Airports Company SA employee from Covid-19 related complications

Cape Town – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is in mourning after the death of Masonwabe Tshambu due to coronavirus-related complications.

Fondly known as Tshambu by his friends, he passed away on April 21, Numsa Western Cape regional secretary Vuyo Lufele said in a statement on Tuesday.

He had been in the employ of the Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) in Cape Town since 2007 and was stationed at the security department at the time of his death.





Lufele said his death "highlights the risk that the working class is taking by returning to work during a Covid-19 pandemic".





" The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa in the Western Cape dips its revolutionary flag to mourn the passing of one of our very own, comrade Masonwabe Tshambu, who was also fondly known as Tshambu by his friends," he said.





"He unfortunately passed away as a result of coronavirus-related complications on the 21st April, 2020. On behalf of all metalworkers, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Vuyokazi Tshambu, and his three children.





"Acsa confirmed in a communique that all those who had worked with him were quarantined and that the workplace was deep-cleaned and sanitised once it had been confirmed that he tested positive for the virus.





"The entire shift was placed on isolation and their test results thankfully came back negative.





"It is against this background that we continue to unapologetically advance a stance that our immediate and primary task is to protect the lives of all the economically marginalised, in particular the working class.





"The passing away of our member highlights the risk that the working class is taking by returning to work during a Covid-19 pandemic.





"The minister of Health Dr. Zweli Mkhize said that at least 60 to 70% of South Africans are likely to become infected with this virus, which is why adherence to strict health and safety measures across all sectors is of paramount importance.





"For workers and their families, this is a matter of life and death and the consequences are dire if health and safety standards are not maintained.





"We will continue to work with management at ACSA to ensure that all employees are safe and that the workplace is properly sanitized at all times in order to prevent further infections.





"Comrade Tshambu will be laid to rest on the 2nd of May at eGcuwa in a village of eThongwana in the Eastern Cape. Our officials are on hand and they will continue to provide support to the family during this difficult time."



