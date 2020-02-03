Nurse, 52, arrested after allegedly raping two-year-old stepdaughter









A 52-year-old Mitchells Plain male nurse who was arrested for allegedly raping his stepdaughter apparently told her mother the child had made “sexual moves” on him. Cape Town - A 52-year-old Mitchells Plain male nurse who was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year old stepdaughter apparently told her mother the child had made “sexual moves” on him. In addition, the 38-year-old mother claims the man admitted to her that he is homosexual and only married her because he wanted children. The man, who is a nurse at Groote Schuur Hospital, was arrested in December 2019 on a charge of sexual abuse and was released on bail of R1000. He is expected back at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court on 17 March, police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, confirmed. The mother says she met the man in 2018 through a relative and when she was 6-months pregnant with their baby son, they got married.

“He said he was 50 and wanted to be a father and that I was not yet 40 yet and could give him at least three children,” she says.

She says one day her daughter, excited to see her stepfather come home from work, jumped into his arms.

“He said we must talk because she is making sexual moves on him. He said he got a sexual feeling when she slipped down off him.

“I sought advice from social workers and they interviewed the child. I was told to teach her about her safety boundaries.”

She says after that she did not allow her husband to be alone with her daughter.

Last October, she confronted him about a male friend he went hiking with.

“I confronted him because he kept talking about this man for hours when we were in bed.

“He then admitted he was with this man for 17 years, but that he was just a ‘bietjie gay’.”

The mom says she also learnt that he had “nine credit cards and was in financial trouble”.

She decided to move out and then allegedly found her child’s dirty panty in his bedroom drawer.

“She said daddy would do it to her while I slept at night and that she hoped I would wake up and that he had made up fairytale stories to her about trolls,” the mother says.

Byron La Hoe, of Western Cape Government Health, says they have started an internal investigation.

But the stepfather claims he is being framed by his wife: “She left me because I was in financial trouble and that thing of the child happened after she moved out.”

When asked about alleged homosexuality, he said: “Where is her proof? Yes, I have a friend and it is not that kind of relationship, we study together.”

Daily Voice