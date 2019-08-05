Elizabeth “Mimmie” Williams, 38, was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - An Elsies River nurse who forced her boyfriend’s mistress to eat dog poo is in jail after cops arrested her on assault charges. Elizabeth “Mimmie” Williams, 38, was arrested on Friday and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on the same day after a video of her assault on Ivodene “Dienkie” van Niekerk, 28, went viral on social media.

Dienkie told Daily Voice the attack happened on 26 July when she was lured to Mimmie’s house under false pretences.

She explains she met Mimmie’s boyfriend, Jubie, through her previous boyfriend Durran Hendricks.

“Durran went to jail and Jubie would just klop aan (flirt). Two months ago I gave in and had sex with him once but she never caught us,” she said.

“On Friday, two girls came to my house and said there were people who need their nails and hair done but I must come to them.”

Dienkie says she was beaten with a knobkierie and a dog chain by the nurse who works at Tygerberg Hospital, before being forced to eat a bag of dog poo.

She says the nurse also drew her blood to conduct tests and forced her to drink abortion tablets.

Dienkie reported the matter to police and an assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm case was opened.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, confirms: “A 38-year-old woman was arrested on Friday morning and appeared in court on the same day and was remanded in custody.”

The case has been postponed to 8 August for a bail information hearing.

Dienkie was not available for comment on Sunday but a relative, who asked not to be named, says detectives came to their Clarke Estate home on Friday to tell them Mimmie had been sent to jail.

“Dienkie is OK now. They sent her to Karl Bremer Hospital for blood tests because we don’t know if the needles used on her were clean.

“The detectives said Mimmie has gone to Pollsmoor and they will let us know when Dienkie must come to court.”

Tygerberg spokesperson, Laticia Pienaar, says Mimmie has not been suspended but that an internal investigation is under way.

