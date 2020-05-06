Nurses at a private hospital in Cape Town complain: 'We're at risk'

Cape Town - Nurses at the private Melomed Gatesville Hospital have accused the management of putting their lives in danger by keeping mum on patients who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The nurses claim they have been threatened with dismissal if they dare speak out.

“Nurses are also testing positive and when they get their results they are told that they got the virus from the public transport they use to get to the hospital,” one nurse claims.

She says they are not informed of any Covid-19 patients they treat.

“We only notice when there is a disinfecting team that there was a case and we would have already been in contact with the patient.