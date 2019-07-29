File picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig.

CAPE TOWN - Nyanga police have again called on Uber and Bolt (formerly Taxify) drivers to avoid the Browns Farm Crossroads and Nyanga areas as robbers and hijackers continue to target the e-hailing service drivers. "Incidents of hijackings where Uber and Bolt drivers are victims have been reported at the station and so far the incidents occurred mostly at night in Crossroads and Browns Farm areas," Nyanga police spokesperson Ntomboxolo Sitshitshi said on Monday.

"In some cases women are involved because they are the ones who would make a call and when the driver arrives to pick up the client a or different persons would come and hijack and rob the driver, sometimes drive away with him."

Sitshitshi said delivery truck drivers and those driving their personal vehicles should also be weary in the hotspot areas which include Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi, Bristol and Sheffield Roads in Browns Farm, Klipfontein Road, Miller Road and Eisleben roads in Nyanga and Crossroads.

