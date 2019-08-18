File picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency.

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after an off-duty Cape Town Anti-Gang Unit was shot and killed in Franschhoek. The incident happened on Saturday night as the member, 40, was at a residence in Skool Street.

According to Brigadier Novela Potelwa, while the officer was there, a group of community members descended upon the house in a confrontational manner but subsequently left.

"Police were called to the house, including a 41-year-old colleague of the deceased.

"When the shooting occurred, which claimed the life of Sgt David Hoffman, his colleague was with him. The 41-year-old member has since been detained and an Ipid investigation is underway," Potelwa said.

Saturday's incident comes months after six AGU members were shot and injured in Samora Machel, Nyanga, while tracing a murder suspect.

A 26-year-old suspect was since arrested following the incident that left two members in a critical condition.

Acting Western Cape Police Commissioner Lt General Sindile Mfazi sent his condolences to the family of the slain officer on behalf of SAPS management.