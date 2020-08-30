Off-duty police officer shot dead in Cape Town, SAPS ask public for info

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Cape Town have appealed to anyone who may have information about the killing of an off-duty SAPS sergeant on Saturday night to contact police.

In a statement on Sunday, the Western Cape SAPS provincial management expressed shock at the murder of the police officer in Langa in Cape Town on Saturday night. "Heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sergeant Abongile Mayile, aged 39, were conveyed," Western Cape SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

The off-duty sergeant was stationed at Athlone police station and worked in the supply chain management environment, he said.

According to the available reports, the SAPS received a complaint regarding a shooting incident at about 6.58pm on Saturday night at Malamba Way in Langa. On their arrival they found the police officer lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to the severity of the wound. A murder case had been opened and was being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Van Wyk said.

Anyone who may be able to assist the SAPS with information regarding the shooting is kindly requested to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111. All information will be treated as confidential.