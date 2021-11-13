Off the grid: Alternative sources to get you through load shedding for every budget

Cape Town – Load shedding seems to be back with a vengeance as we find ourselves once again scrambling to find alternative sources of power. If the load shedding forecast is anything to go by, it is worth investing (if possible) in alternatives sources of power to get you through load shedding.

“The capacity outlook for the period ending August 2022 shows that the power system remains constrained. Eskom will be required to extensively use the Open Cycle Gas Turbines to either avert load shedding or to reduce the magnitude thereof,” the utility said in a statement. These are a few things for every budget that you can consider to get you through the next year. Candles

Ah, candles. Our our original go-to for load shedding. Candles will always do the trick. Candles also sets the mood for a romantic evening and solar lights or regular lights just do not have the same effect. You can find a pack of six candles for about R20 or just over R200 for a pack of 36, depending on your needs. Solar lights As the sun will be around for the next few billion years or so, solar might be another way to go. Solar lights harvest and absorb the sun’s power, giving you much-needed light. Solar lights cost about R300.

Gas stoves When load shedding first hit in 2008, many South Africans rushed to buy gas stoves (the portable camping ones, not the ridiculously expensive ones). If you don’t have one, it would be useful to buy one. Expect to spend from about R500 for a small gas stove. UPS

A UPS (uninterrupted power supply) will come in handy if you find yourself in need of internet connection when the power goes off. You can expect to spend from about R1 500 for a decent UPS. Small portable generators Generators are expensive but it is worth getting if you are able to afford it. A small generator can cost you about R2 000 and they can go up to about R10 000, depending on the size and the wattage value.