Officers wanting to arrest couple for breaking curfew end up helping deliver baby

Cape Town – A couple were seemingly in deep trouble when Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers spotted their vehicle in Bishop Lavis at about 3am on Tuesday, clearly contravening lockdown curfew regulations. The officers stopped their vehicle, which was also occupied by the couple’s two children, while they were on their way to a Bishop Lavis clinic. The woman informed the officers she was pregnant and going into labour, City of Cape Town Safety and Security Directorate spokesperson Wayne Dyason said.

When her water broke, the officers had to jump in and help deliver the baby on the spot. A baby girl was born at 3.10am and the officers later accompanied the mother and her newborn to Bonteheuwel hospital '’On 21 September at about 3am in the morning, Law Enforcement LEAP officers were on patrol on Robert Sobukwe Drive approaching Montana when they spotted a vehicle on the road clearly flouting the curfew rules,’’ said Dyason. ’’They stopped the vehicle and found an adult male and female and 2 children inside.The female indicated she was pregnant and was going into labour and they were en route to the Bishop Lavis clinic to seek assistance.