Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Cape Town - Former court manager, Desmond Mokhobo, 32, and justice and constitutional development department administration clerk, 38-year-old Mxolisi Kakalatsa were arrested on charges of fraud, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said on Tuesday. Free State Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Linda Steyn said the men were arrested on Monday by the serious corruption investigation team and subsequently appeared in the Zastron Magistrate's Court on charges of fraud.

"Mokhobo and Kakalatsa, allegedly defrauded the department almost R380 000 between January 2018 and July 2019. They allegedly transferred third party funds from different courts into a designated account," Steyn said.

"The alleged stolen funds included amongst others, maintenance money, admission of guilt fines, bail, court fines, and fines collected on behalf of other government institutions. Both suspects have been charged for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). They have been granted R2 000 bail each and the case has been remanded to 08 January 2020 at the same court."

