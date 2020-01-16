Cape Town - The Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, on Thursday condemned the burning of a train coach at Retreat station.
One of the motor coaches of a train stationed overnight in the Retreat yard was destroyed. The fire was reported at approximately 10pm on Wednesday night. No injuries were reported relating to the fire.
In a statement, Madikizela said he would be meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday next week to find a solution to challenges facing the rail system.
“Since my appointment last year, I committed myself to work with Minister Mbalula and Prasa to deal with the challenges facing our rail system. It is always a concern that passengers, especially school children, who have just returned to school, have to be inconvenienced by challenges facing the rail system.
“I commend the City's Fire Rescue Service and Metrorail response teams for their swift response to the fire. I have been alerted that an investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the fire. However, I am deeply concerned by the frequency of these fires which endanger commuters’ lives, and contribute to increased congestion on our roads as commuters are forced to make use of taxis and busses, which are intended to be feeder forms of transport from and to trains,” he said.