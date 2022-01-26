Oldest District Six claimant dies at 100

Cape Town – The oldest District Six claimant in Cape Town died on Wednesday at the age of 100. Aunty Shariefa Khan, fondly known as ‘Mama’ or ‘Aunty Riefa’ took her last breath at 4am with her family by her bedside.

She had been experiencing difficulty breathing. Khan’s death was confirmed by the District 6 Working Committee (D6WC). “Mrs Khan would have turned 101 on April 25, 2022.

“Last April, she signed the papers to receive her new apartment in District 6, as part of Phase 3 of the restitution process. “Her family spent some months making the unit more comfortable and disabled-friendly for her. They and other families of very old or disabled claimants were assisted by HeartFM and its listeners, among others. “Mrs Khan never received final permission to move in, as the national government is still in the process of fixing safety concerns and defects in the buildings,” D6WC spokesperson Karen Breytenbach said.

The D6WC extended its heartfelt condolences to the Khan family and expressed its grief and disappointment at not seeing her final wish of restitution being fulfilled. She and her husband owned the famous Bombay Café, also known as Dout’s Café, at 238 Hanover Street. Her chef husband, nicknamed Dout, made excellent mutton curry, roti and dhaljie, and former residents still remember her famous samoosas and the falooda which she made during Ramadaan.

Regulars at the cafe included Taliep Peterson and his father Mogamat Ladien Petersen, a taxi driver in Hanover Street. Ballet legend Johaar Mosaval who practised on the Seven Steps, Judge Esa Moosa, former premier Ebrahim Rasool and late D6WC chairman, Shahid Ajam, were also frequent visitors. At the age of 99, she could still fold more than 1 000 samoosas in a week. On Friday (Jumuah – one of the holiest days for a Muslim), February 11, 1966, District Six was declared a white area by the apartheid regime and the Khans received a letter telling them they had to move.

The family moved to Rylands. It was during this time that residents were forcibly removed to the Cape Flats. “The D6WC championed her cause and fought hard for her final restitution, which was fraught with difficulty.

“We thank Mrs Khan for fighting the good fight until the end and supporting our court case, which will bring restitution to many families like hers. “The D6WC remains committed to seeking restitution for Mrs Khan’s children, who are also elderly,” Breytenbach said. Khan’s janazah (funeral) took place at her daughter’s home in Elsies River on Wednesday.