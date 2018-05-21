An on-duty government Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel member was arrested on Stock Road in Mitchells Plain in Cape Town, for allegedly driving under the influence after he collided with a private vehicle belonging to a police officer.

The incident occurred at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Emergency Medical & Forensic Pathology Services Provincial spokesperson Robert Daniels said: "Western Cape Government Health Emergency Medical Services sincerely regret the incident, is taking it very seriously and have launched a full investigation into the allegations.

"Following the outcome of the investigation, the staff member will be disciplined according to the most appropriate means necessary."

African News Agency/ANA