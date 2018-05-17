CAPE TOWN - The Directorate for Priority Crime investigation (Hawks) on Friday said it had made a "breakthrough" when it arrested a suspect in connection with a cash-in-transit heist at the Eikestad Mall in Stellenbosch in February this year.





Hawks spokesperson, Captain Philani Nkwalase, said in a statement the 27-year-old would appear in court on Monday in connection with the February 6 incident.





"The alleged suspects attacked the security guard and robbed him of his handgun and assault rifle. They tied him up with cable ties and waited for the one loading the cash into the ATM machine to finish," said Nkwalase.





"Two suspects pointed firearms at him and forced him into the cubicle. He was further instructed to open both safes and emptied all the canisters."





The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.





Nkwalase said more arrests were expected.



