One drowns, another missing at sea at the weekend as Cape Town temperatures soar

Cape Town - At the weekend Cape Town residents flocked to the beaches and swimming pools to cool off as temperatures soared. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the influx did not leave the weekend incident free.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the organisation reported a drowning at Strand Beach. A man was also reported to be missing near a beach in False Bay, while a teenager had to be resuscitated at a beach in Melkbosstrand. “(There was) a non-fatal drowning at Melkbosstrand where a male teenager was resuscitated before being transported to hospital in a critical condition,” he said.

Lambinon said at least a further nine non-fatal drowning accidents and hundreds of successful rescues were carried out by lifeguards at beaches around the coast over the past weekend. He said three incidents where lives were saved with the contribution of NSRI pink rescue buoys in bystander rescues were also reported. “NSRI lifeguards and all water rescue networks are appealing to the public to exercise caution in and around water.

“We are asking the public to only swim at lifeguard-protected beaches and parents to ensure that a responsible adult is dedicated to watching children while they are in and around water,” Lambinon said. As the South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecasts further warm weather to persist around parts of the country, the NSRI continues to appeal to the public to be safe in and around water. [email protected]