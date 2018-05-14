Brackenfell - One man was killed and three others injured on Tuesday morning following a fire at a depot in Brackenfell in Cape Town, private emergency services provider ER24 said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when paramedics and Metro rescue, along with other emergency services, arrived on the scene they found the body of a man lying inside the depot.

“Unfortunately, he had already succumbed to his numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

Meiring said three other patients were found lying in the parking lot. One man was found with serious burn wounds to his head, leaving him in a critical condition, while another man and woman had sustained moderate burn wounds.

“The patients were treated and the critically injured man was provided with advanced life support interventions. They were then transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent care,” said Meiring.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency/ANA