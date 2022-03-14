Operation Vuthu Hawe in the Southern Cape leads to 48 arrests

Cape Town - Southern Cape police yielded positive results after they managed to arrest 48 suspects for drug-related offences during operation Vuthu Hawe. According to provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, the operations were conducted by members of the Public Order Police, Eden Cluster Crime Combating Team, Rural Flying Squad and crime prevention units from the local police station from Friday until Sunday.

The operation included roadblocks, vehicle check-points, closure of drug outlets, vehicle patrols, and stop and searches. “The focused operations aimed at drug outlets led to the arrest of 45 suspects for possession of drugs and three for dealing in drugs. Police confiscated small quantities of mandrax tablets, tik, cocaine, khatt and dagga during the arrests. “Most of the arrests were made in Beaufort West, Oudtshoorn and Knysna,” Spies said.

On Saturday, members attached to the Attaqua K9 Unit conducted patrols in Rademeyer Street in Oudtshoorn at about 5.30pm when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was stopped, and officers searched the vehicle with a trained police dog. The dog reacted positively. A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of mandrax tablets.

The drugs were confiscated, and the driver of the vehicle, a 49-year-old man, was arrested and charged with dealing in drugs. In an unrelated incident, Spies said police also arrested 13 suspects for the possession of dangerous weapons in crime hot spot areas during stop and search operations in the region. “All suspects, aged between 17 and 49, remain in police custody. They are expected to appear in various courts once charged.

“These operations form part of continued efforts by police to safeguard communities. The closing down of drug outlets is a key priority as part of policing efforts to rid communities of drugs,” Spies added. [email protected] IOL