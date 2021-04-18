'Out of control' fire moves towards UCT after gutting part of Rhodes Memorial restaurant
Cape Town - Firefighters are battling to contain a blaze that has gutted part of the restaurant at Rhodes Memorial this morning.
The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they were alerted to the vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive at about 8.45am this morning.
“Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, with the fire currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial toward UCT. A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed and people are urged not to enter the area.
“More resources are currently on their way to assist firefighting efforts. These include teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park,” he said.
Carelse added that they also have three choppers which are also water bombing the area.
Table Mountain National Park has meanwhile requested that all hikers within the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial area evacuate with immediate effect.
“Cars parked within these sections need to be moved as a matter of urgency.
“The fire is currently out of control and we request that all onlookers please refrain from entering the area and keep the area clear for emergency vehicles to pass,” they said.
Carelse said more resources are currently on their way to assist firefighting efforts. @TheCapeArgus @IOL @UCT_news @CityofCT @TableMountainNP @wo_fire pic.twitter.com/doWTRRRpq8— Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) April 18, 2021