'Out of control' fire moves towards UCT after gutting part of Rhodes Memorial restaurant

Cape Town - Firefighters are battling to contain a blaze that has gutted part of the restaurant at Rhodes Memorial this morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that they were alerted to the vegetation fire above Philip Kgosana Drive at about 8.45am this morning.

“Fire crews were immediately dispatched to the scene, with the fire currently spreading from Rhodes Memorial toward UCT. A section of the tea room at Rhodes Memorial has been destroyed and people are urged not to enter the area.

“More resources are currently on their way to assist firefighting efforts. These include teams from Working on Fire and Table Mountain National Park,” he said.

Carelse added that they also have three choppers which are also water bombing the area.