Cape Town - Tempers flared in Mitchells Plain on Monday as angry residents accused the City of Cape Town of being liars and leaving them to suffer with “the neighbour from hell” as he continues to destroy his council home.
The notorious house in Elephant Street, Eastridge, has been dubbed the “house of horrors” after residents provided proof, showing the tenant making fires inside the house, smoking drugs and removing all the plumbing and electrical wires.
Earlier this month, they made a desperate plea to the City to demolish the house after the tenant was found removing concrete bricks from the foundation, causing the house to become unstable and dangerous to surrounding homes.
Residents said they saw the house “swaying” when the wind blows.
At the time, the tenant, Magadien Abrahams, told the Daily Voice that he is an artisan and wanted to see what was behind the bricks.