Outrage after cop accused of sexual assault released on R1000 bail









The Grassy Park police sergeant, who was arrested for sexual assault after allegedly forcing a woman to masturbate him, has been granted R1 000 bail. Cape Town - The Grassy Park police sergeant, who was arrested for sexual assault after allegedly forcing a woman to masturbate him, has been granted R1 000 bail. Winston van Schalkwyk appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday and stood before Magistrate Goolam Bawa as a group of his friends and colleagues filled the front bench to support him. Van Schalkwyk allegedly forced a Pelican Park housewife to masturbate him in her home on Thursday afternoon. The distraught woman, who was present in court, cried as he entered the dock. On Sunday she told the Daily Voice she was a victim of rape eight years ago and her attackers were never jailed and the alleged assault brought back bad memories.

The prosecutor said the State did not oppose bail as Van Schalkwyk worked for the South African Police Services.

His defence lawyer, Advocate Hammed, told Bawa: “I have spoken with the accused’s wife and they have R500 for bail.”

This drew angry comments from the public gallery, with people saying: “R500 for all this trauma?”

Bawa warned people to be quiet and then set bail at R1000 with conditions.

Addressing the accused, he said: “Your bail is set for R1 000. You or your friends are not to go anywhere near the complainant, do you understand?” and Van Schalkwyk replied “Yes”.

The courtroom again erupted in anger, with people shouting: “R1000, watter k*k is daai?”

Outside court, the alleged victim screamed: “I’m full of anger. I feel justice was not served.”

The woman said she knew the cop as she is a community worker and he previously visited her.

The matter has been postponed to 21 November for further investigation.

Daily Voice