Cape Town - The Grassy Park police sergeant, who was arrested for sexual assault after allegedly forcing a woman to masturbate him, has been granted R1 000 bail.
Winston van Schalkwyk appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday and stood before Magistrate Goolam Bawa as a group of his friends and colleagues filled the front bench to support him.
Van Schalkwyk allegedly forced a Pelican Park housewife to masturbate him in her home on Thursday afternoon.
The distraught woman, who was present in court, cried as he entered the dock.
On Sunday she told the Daily Voice she was a victim of rape eight years ago and her attackers were never jailed and the alleged assault brought back bad memories.