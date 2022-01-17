Over 1 200 arrests and 440 000 fines issued during Cape Town’s festive season

CAPE TOWN - More than 1 200 arrests, over 440 000 fines issued and close to 50 000 calls to Cape Town’s Public Emergency Communications Centre is just some of the figures that came from the City’s law enforcement agencies during the festive season. Between December 1, 2021, and January 15, 2022, the traffic service issued 396 297 fines, the City of Cape Town reveals on Monday.

The department further arrested a total of 5 300 people, the majority of which was warrant arrests (4997). “There is great interest in our readiness for the festive season each year, and so it is only fair to show the public what was achieved during this period.,” the City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said. In the first 14 days of January, Cape Town’s law enforcement made 224 arrests, with 10 190 fines being issued.

Meanwhile, between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, the Law Enforcement Department made 482 arrests, confiscated 11 firearms, 84 dangerous weapons and issued a total of 4 021 traffic fines as well as 6 455 by-law fines. Smith extended his gratitude to the City’s agents of law and order for forfeiting time with their loved ones during the festive season to ensure Cape Town’s public areas are patrolled and that there are responders to any emergency. Cape Town’s Metro Police made a total of 322 arrests, issued 18 838 traffic fines and 5 247 by-law fines with CCTV playing a pivotal role by detecting more than 1 230 incidents between December 1, 2021, and January 15, 2022.