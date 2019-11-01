The Western Cape MEC for Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers is expected to hand over houses and title deeds to more than 150 beneficiaries. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Western Cape member of the executive council (MEC) for Human Settlements Tertuis Simmers is expected to hand over houses and title deeds to more than 150 beneficiaries of the Forest Village Housing project in Eerste River, Cape Town, his office said on Friday. The handover will take place on Monday.

Forest Village is one of the department’s catalytic projects, which commenced in January 2016 and has a budget allocation of R1.1 billion, according to Simmers’ office.

“This mixed-use development consists of various types of units to cater for beneficiaries of different income levels and specific needs such as military veterans, breaking new ground (BNG) and finance linked individual subsidy programme (FLISP) units,” said Simmers in a statement.

Upon completion, the project will provide housing opportunities to over 5000 beneficiaries in total.