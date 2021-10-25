Over 200 suspects arrested during City of Cape Town crime crackdown

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies have arrested more than 200 suspects and issued over 73 000 fines in the past week during operations. Officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) were responsible for 59 out of the 218 arrests made.

One of the arrests led to the recovery of a firearm and illegal ammunition hidden in a suspect’s crotch in Hanover Park. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said an officer noticed the man behaving suspiciously when he was searched. “Our officers are not daunted by seemingly ingenious hiding places, because they know each weapon confiscated is a potential life saved,” Smith said.

Traffic officers arrested 40 suspects, impounded 132 vehicles, confiscated 117 cellphones and issued 68 957 fines. Of those arrested 13 were under the influence of alcohol. Smith said officers will continue to clamp down on drunk drivers especially in the lead-up to the festive season.

“Road users are urged to help us make this a safe season for everyone by not getting behind the wheel, or crossing freeways, when they’ve been drinking. It’s not worth risking your life or that of your loved ones,” he said. Metro Police officers arrested 103 suspects and issued 3 267 traffic fines and 721 by-law fines during the past week. On Saturday, officers arrested a 31-year-old driver after he was spotted driving recklessly while officers were patrolling Spine Road and JK Masemola in Khayelitsha.

As officers were en route to drop the vehicle at the suspect’s home, the passenger offered a R100 for the release of the driver. The passenger was arrested. Officers also managed to confiscate 13 whole mandrax tablets, 20 half mandrax tablets, 26 packets of crystal meth, 21 bankies of crystal meth, five units of heroin, a packet of khat and cocaine, and 72 “stoppe” of cannabis. [email protected]