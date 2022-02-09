Over 3 600 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths in SA on Wednesday

Cape Town - More than 3 600 new Covid-19 infections were recorded across South Africa on Wednesday, the National Institute for Communicable Disease (NICD) revealed. “Today the institute reports 3 628 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 631 642,” the NICD states.

Testing across the country increased in the last 24 hours compared to Tuesday, translating to a higher number of new Covid-19 cases. A total of 39 376 tests were conducted across both the public and private sectors, representing a positivity rate of 9.2% when the number of new cases is taken into consideration. Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal identified the majority of Wednesday's new cases respectively.

“Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDOH), there may be a backlog of Covid-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDOH reports 213 deaths and of these, 22 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours,” the institute reports. Hospital admissions have increased by an additional 128 in the last 24 hours, yet the number of current admissions on Wednesday decreased compared to Tuesday. The total number of currently admitted patients in hospitals per day: