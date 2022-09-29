Over 300 inmates to face off in national reading and debate championship

Cape Town – The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has announced over 300 inmates across the country will be participating in the 12th edition of the Funda Mzantsi Championships next week. This event is being held in collaboration with the National Library of South Africa as well as the George Local Municipality.

The event is expected to take place in George in the Western Cape from October 3 until 7. National Commissioner for DCS, Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale will be presiding over the opening session and will officially declare the 2022 opening of the competition. The over 300 inmates set to present all nine provinces will face off with various book clubs across the country which stem from communities, universities and public schools.

According to DCS, it was critical to highlight that the Funda Mzantsi Championship equips participants with the ability to develop an appreciation of learning and knowledge through reading, reviewing, and providing an analysis of books as well as engaging in constructive debates on topical issues. “We have observed an interesting and rewarding phenomenon wherein the number of inmates publishing books continues to increase over the years,” the department said. Participants of the competition will be assessed in four categories which are: impromptu reading, debating, a spelling bee and book reviewing which will be conducted in all South African official languages.

The book up for review in this year’s competition is “The Yearning” by celebrated author Mohale Mashigo. The book has received raving reviews. [email protected]

