Over 400 Muslims flock to Robben Island Kramat to celebrate the 41st Annual Urs of Shaykh Abdur Rahaman Motura

Cape Town - Muslims flocked to the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town to set sail to Robben Island in a celebration of the island’s Kramat as a symbol of struggle and faith. A Kramat, also known as a “Mazaar” or “Durga”, is a typically South African shrine that honours a holy person of Islam. The Kramat was built from 1967 to 1969, over the grave of Sayed Abdurahman Motura, a political prisoner brought to the Cape from Batavia, in the 18th century.

It was opened in 1969. The Cape Mazaar Society said the shrine of Sayed Abduraghman Motura, also known as "Tuan Matarah", was a symbol of the struggle for the establishment of Islam. It is an expression of Islam's power, having survived all kinds of restrictions, prejudices, imprisonment and oppression in a land called "the fairest Cape on the circumference of the Earth".

Ironically, the shrine was constructed by apartheid prison authorities. On Sunday, more than 400 Muslims from across South Africa and further afield boarded boats to the island where the annual Urs of Sayed Abdurahman Motura was held by the Cape Mazaar Society and the Cape Urs Committee. While Robben Island is known to be a tourist attraction, the gathering was different as it focused on spirituality and education.

People attending the celebrations came as far as Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Ladysmith and across the South African borders. In attendance were also leaders from the Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB), Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and Sunni Ulama Council Cape (SUCC). The dua (prayer) at the Kramat marked the official opening of celebrations and was led by Moulana Sayed Imraan Yiyaee, deputy president of the SUCC and Shayk Riaad Fataar, the second deputy president of the MJC.

CTUB executive board member, Shayk Sayed Ridhwaan said the Kramat should be remembered for its establishment of Islam. "The deep rooted celebrations of Islam must not stop due to unfounded claims by extremists minorities, we should remember (that) the Kramat on Robben Island is a symbol of the struggle for the establishment of Islam, it is our responsibility and duty to continue educating people about these Kramats and saints that lie buried around the Cape," he said. Celebrations continued throughout the dau and concluded with lunch for all in attendance.

“We are pleased to Mark the 41st Annual Urs of Shaykh Abdur Rahaman Motura on Robben Island. We are happy with the success and turnout of 400-plus people and we thank all our participants and attendees. “We are particularly grateful to the Robben Island Museum (RIM) team for annually allowing us the opportunity to host this gathering; RIM is responsible for providing such great hospitality to our guests,” PRO for the Cape Mazaar Society, Yusuf Khan Dalwai, added. [email protected]