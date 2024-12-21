Over 500 festive season deaths on SA roads so far, Creecy reveals

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has revealed the mid-season festive road safety statistics at an integrated roadblock operation in Touwsrivier in the Western Cape. In attendance alongside Creecy was Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Isaac Sileku.

According to Creecy, the figures highlight the urgent need for heightened vigilance and responsible road use as traffic volumes are expected to peak in the coming days. The statistics revealed there has been an increase in fatal crashes and fatalities compared to the same period last year. From December 2 to 15, the transport department recorded 439 fatal crashes nationwide resulting in the death of 512 people, a 3.1% and 2.6% increase respectively.

The statistics revealed pedestrians remain the most vulnerable group, accounting for 45.6% of the fatalities, followed by passengers, drivers, and cyclists. During the same period, 56 fatal crashes were recorded in the Western Cape, leading to 62 deaths. The National Department of Transport deployed 85 National Traffic Police Officers to enhance safety on the roads.

Creecy expressed concern over the statistics. “Despite all the efforts we have made to heighten law enforcement through the effective coordination of law enforcement operations by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, we still have seen a significant increase in fatal road traffic crashes so far in the festive season,” she said. MEC Sileku emphasised the shared responsibility for road safety.

“The statistics are a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless and negligent road behaviour. As we anticipate increased traffic volumes over the next two weeks, I appeal to residents and visitors in the Western Cape to adhere to traffic laws and exercise patience and caution on the roads. Together, we can ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destinations,” he said. Key highlights from law enforcement operations across the country during the past two weeks include: A total of 941 drivers were arrested nationwide for drunk driving, 230 motorists detained for excessive speeding, and 1,017 warrants of arrest were executed for unpaid traffic fines.