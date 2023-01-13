Overcrowding in prisons continues to be a problem, says Popcru

Cape Town - The Police, Prisons, and Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says overcrowding in prisons continues to be a major issue for correctional officials. This follows confirmation by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola that the inmate population rose by 7.67% between the 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 financial years, constituting an increase of 10 807 inmates.

Lamola said that by October 2022 the overall prison population stood at 151 755 inmates. Lamola revealed this in a reply to an EFF parliamentary question in the National Council of Provinces. Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said its members were facing difficulties on a regular basis since they had to care for a bigger population of prison inmates. The higher numbers of prisoners resulted in more frequent altercations between them and prison staff, in which Popcru members were stabbed, as well as increased fighting among inmates themselves.

“So these are the issues that the department needs to look into. However, we do have confidence in the current national commissioner in the (Department of Correctional Services), who has agreed to engage with all stakeholders in looking into what solutions can be implemented,” Mamabolo said. Meanwhile, Lamola further said the impact of overcrowding remained a challenge which continued to put a strain on available resources. He also said that external factors such as criminal tendencies in society, the unemployment rate, the economy, an increase in effective means to combat and prosecute crime, and limiting legislation on mandatory minimum punishments all had a direct impact on inmate population levels.

The minister also said the Department of Correctional Services did not have control over the influx of inmates from the courts. He claimed that by the end of September last year there were 2 973 sentenced offenders still in detention who couldn't afford to pay their fines. IOL