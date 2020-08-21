Owner of Hillcrest Berry Orchards outside Stellenbosch stabbed, wife kidnapped

Cape Town – Groot Drakenstein police are investigating cases of house robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping after an incident occurred this morning at the well-known Hillcrest Berry Orchards outside Stellenbosch. Situated in the Banhoek Valley, it’s a venue many people frequent for breakfast, lunch or afternoon tea while enjoying the scenery of the Groot Drakenstein and Jonkershoek mountains. Afterwards, they stock up on jams and other treats at the farm shop. At around 7.20am on Friday, however, three suspects armed with knives and sticks allegedly entered the house while the occupants were still in bed. They allegedly stabbed the owner of the farm, Raymond O’Grady, and kidnapped his wife, Betty – the couple are in their 70s. Raymond is in the intensive-care unit of a Stellenbosch hospital. Fortunately, his wife was dropped in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, with no physical injuries after allegedly being forced to drive there in their double-cab Toyota Hilux bakkie. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said: ’’Groot Drakenstein police are investigating cases of house robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping following an incident that occurred this morning at a farm in Banghoek Road, Groot Drakenstein.

“’According to information, the victims, in their 70s, were sleeping when three suspects, who were armed with knives and sticks, entered the house.

’’The suspects stabbed the man multiple times and kidnapped the wife. They drove with her in the victim’s Toyota LDV and dropped her in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, with no injuries.

’’The male victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment. Police are combing the scene for clues with no arrests at this stage.“

According to Netwerk24, CCTV had picked up the registration number of Betty’s vehicle, which led to security guards being deployed.

The suspects apparently suspected they were being followed and ordered Betty to make a U-turn and drive to Kayamandi, where they jumped out. She then drove back to the farm.

IOL