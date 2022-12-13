Paarl Mediclinic ICU unit will be fully operational from Wednesday after roof collapse due to heavy rains

Cape Town - Mediclinic in Paarl, whose roof collapsed due to heavy rainfall on Monday, said the affected ward will be fully operational by Wednesday. According to Mediclinic Southern Africa’s clinical officer, Dr Gerrit de Villiers, unusual excessive rainfall in the Winelands region resulted in the damage to the ceiling of the hospital’s ICU unit.

He said the Paarl hospital was the only one affected by the rain in the group. “Mediclinic can confirm that as a result of the unusual excessive rainfall received in the Winelands region, Mediclinic Paarl was the only hospital impacted and a small number of patients were relocated to other areas of the hospital as a result of damage to the ceiling in the ICU unit. “The ceiling will be repaired today without any exceptional costs expected, with operations returning to normal tomorrow, December 14, 2022,” De Villiers said.

He said no other units of the hospital were affected and less than a handful of patients were transported to another facility. “No other units were impacted during this incident. “Three patients were transferred to another Mediclinic hospital to ensure they continue to receive the necessary levels of care.

“We thank the nursing teams, emergency and other support services for their support during this time,” De Villiers added. The area experienced heavy rains, flash floods and thunderstorms, with the South African Weather Service predicting rainfall of 70mm-80mm in 20 minutes. By late afternoon, residents and businesses were conducting clean-up operations.

