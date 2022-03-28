Pacaltsdorp man in court for allegedly murdering his girlfriend

Cape Town – A 46-year-old man from George is expected to appear in the local magistrate’s court on Monday after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend at the weekend. According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcom Pojie, police responded to a report of a death on Saturday, March 26.

The suspect is alleged to have alerted police to the incident himself. Upon arrival at the couple’s home in Llama Street in Deville Part, Pacaltsdorp, police found the victim on the mattress on the living room floor. “She had already succumbed to multiple injuries, with signs of blunt trauma and visible bruises on her body and head. Police members found blood traces in the hallway as well as in the second bedroom of the house, indicating a possible physical altercation.

“The deceased was later identified as 30-year-old Andrisia Alaart, the girlfriend of the accused. “An autopsy will be conducted early in the week,” Pojie said. Officers at the scene arrested the victim’s boyfriend.

Western Cape police management condemned the crime and urged people to speak out against gender-based violence and femicide. IOL