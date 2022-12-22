Pagad G-Force leader charged with conspiracy to kill magistrate, cop involved in his sons’ criminal case

Cape Town - The leader of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) G-Force was slapped with fresh charges, this time from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks). Moulana Moegsien Barendse, 62, from Lotus River, continues to make headlines and was arrested on Wednesday, December 21, by members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State team.

According to its spokesperson in the Western Cape, Zinzi Hani, Barendse made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. “Barendse is alleged to have conspired to murder the investigating officer and the magistrate who is presiding over his two sons’ bail application. “The information was then followed up, and through an extensive investigation, the information revealed that Barendse conspired with other members of Pagad G-Force to assassinate the two officials,” Hani said.

The case against Barendse has been postponed until January 17, 2023, for a formal bail application. He is remanded in custody. Barendse was arrested in October by members of the Grassy Park police after he allegedly intimidated witnesses.

Barendse’s sons, Ebrahim and Yusuf, along with Ishmaeel Armadien, are currently behind bars, and the alleged conspiracy to commit murder stem from their bail application. The trio is charged with a triple murder that took place at the Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield earlier this year. They were arrested on September 8 after the murders of scrapyard owner Ricardo de Jager, 46, and his employees, Thys Meyer and Adnan Jacobs.

They were gunned down in April execution style. According to the Daily Voice, residents in the informal settlement said about 10 men dressed in police uniforms pounced on the area, and about 50 gunshots were fired. Prior to de Jager’s murder, the publication also reported Barendse was arrested in March by Diep River police for allegedly threatening to shoot de Jager’s teenage son.