Pair nabbed with rock lobster tails worth over R1m on the black market

Two men were arrested for illegal possession of 17 534 rock lobster tails with an estimated street value of R1.1 million, Western Cape police said. Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said members of the West Coast Flying Squad arrested the two aged 19 and 36 on Friday, on the Paternoster Road in the direction of Vredenburg.

“The officers received information about a white Ford Ranger with two occupants transporting the rock lobster tails. The vehicle was spotted and pulled over. Upon searching the vehicle, the officers found bags filled with rock lobster tails in the back of the vehicle. “A total of 17 534 tails were counted with an estimated street value of R1.1 million,” Twigg said. The pair were expected to appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

∎ In an unrelated incident, a 64-year-old man was arrested for possession of stolen property, and damaging of essential infrastructure. “Riebeeck West police received information about copper cables at a certain address. Upon visiting the premises and following up the information they found several copper cables. The suspect could not give a valid reason as to where he got the cables.” He was expected to appear in the Riebeeck West Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

∎ In Mpumalanga police arrested two men who could possibly be linked to two murder cases and a string of armed robberies in the province. The pair were arrested at Marite near Bushbuckridge on Friday night. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said they received information from members of the public about individuals who were reportedly in possession of firearms at a certain tavern in Marite.

A sting operation was carried out, and upon arrival at the tavern, the two men were identified and searched. One was found with a 9mm Girsan pistol while the other had a 9mm Norinco pistol in his possession. The pair, aged 26 and 34, were arrested. One of the suspects was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm with ammunition, and the other with unlawful possession of a firearm, Mohlala said. Preliminary investigations by detectives showed that the two were fingered in a string of serious crimes, including the murder of a police officer at Marite area in January, 2022 and a murder case in Alexandra, Gauteng, in December, 2021 as well as several robberies.

