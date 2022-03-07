Pakistani nationals arrested after being found with suspected stolen cell phones

Cape Town - Two Pakistani nationals are expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court in Cape Town on Monday after they were arrested for the possession of suspected stolen property at a residence in the area. According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut the two suspects, aged 21 and 45, were arrested by members of the police flying squad who reacted to intelligence gathered.

“Besides 254 sealed cellular telephones, two smart television sets were confiscated during the raid. Some of the cellular telephones have been traced to Eastern Cape and Gauteng where robberies have been committed,” Traut said, adding that the investigation was still ongoing. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for the illegal possession of crayfish in Samora Machel. Photo: SAPS In a separate incident, officers attached to Operation Restore arrested a 23-year-old suspect on Dahlia Street in Samora Machel on Saturday after receiving a tip-off about crayfish being held at the premises. “The information was positive and it led to the arrest of a 23-year-old suspect who was caught with 878 West Coast rock lobster tails,” Traut said.

The suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Monday. Last week, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment issued a red alert after a harmful algal bloom (red tide) developed on the West Coast, causing an estimated 500 tons of West Coast rock lobsters to leave the ocean as of March 1. [email protected]

