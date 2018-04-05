Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah said on Thursday that South African property mogul Pam Golding, who died this week, did not allow her success to go to her head but remained a person of grace and integrity.

"Pam Golding built a spectacular corporate enterprise without allowing its success to go to her head. She personified grace and integrity – and why we say that the world would benefit from more women leaders. We were very grateful for her service as a member of the Desmond Tutu Peace Trust," they said in a statement.

"We send love and condolences to Pam's children and grandchildren. May God bless and nourish them, and may Pam rest in peace and rise in glory."

Read: Property doyen Pam Golding dies at 90

Pam Golding: What you did not know about the property titan

Golding, the founder of Pam Golding Property Group, died on Tuesday at her home Wittebomen in Constantia, Cape Town. She was 90 years old.

She established the company in 1976 and expanded it into an industry leader in a sector dominated by men.

Golding took a leap of faith by opening an office in London in 1986, and along with her son and chief executive Andrew, the business expanded further abroad to more than 300 offices across Southern Africa, Africa, Europe, and the Indian Ocean Islands.

She is survived by her two sons, Peter and Andrew, daughter Jilly, their spouses and 10 grandchildren.

African News Agency/ANA