Parent at United Herzlia School in Cape Town tests positive for coronavirus

Johannesburg - Just a day after the United Herzlia School took a decision to close eight of its campuses in Cape Town, the school has confirmed that a parent has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school had taken a decision to suspend the academic programme after they learnt that one parent had been tested for the virus.

In a letter to parents and pupils on Friday, the school’s executive director, Andries van Renssen and chairman Matthew Gruzd, said the parent had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Yesterday, we committed to communicating facts only – in discussion with the family this morning, we are heartened to report that he is feeling much better, is almost symptom-free and remains at home,” said the school.

The school said it had sought medical advice and was advising parents to be vigilant and to watch for any signs of infection from their children.

The school said there were no other known parents who had showed any signs of illness.

“Currently, no other family member shows any signs of illness. No swab tests are required, but self-isolation is required. Be vigilant and watch for signs of infection in your children. Telephonically report any problems to your doctor,” the school said.

“Again, we would like to reinforce how important it is to avoid unnecessary anxiety in our children and community, and we request that you assist us with this by watching what you communicate and forward/share on social media and specifically what you say in front of your children,” the school said.

The school remains closed and parents were told to expect further communication from their school principals.