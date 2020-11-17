Parents appear in court for allegedly beating baby to death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Parents of an eight-month-old baby are facing murder charges after their son died in hospital due to injuries allegedly sustained during a beating. Baby Levy Isaacs was declared dead at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital on Friday. The Bonteheuwel parents were arrested shortly after their son’s death. Ricardo and Kathleen Isaacs both appeared at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court. Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says: “This is not Bonteheuwel! This is not the people of Bonteheuwel! ’’These are individuals who are so sick, twisted and tormented that deserve to be made public, shamed and never allowed to see the light of day again.

“A defenceless little baby who could not say ‘stop it’, who could not shout out for help, but only wanted love and care will never have any of it again because that little boy is dead today.”

McKenzie said this after he visited the Isaacs’ home on Monday.

“I visited the home of an eight-month-old baby who was allegedly abused and killed by his parents on Friday.”

Cops say the accused were arrested by officers from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit.

Captain FC van Wyk confirmed: “Two persons, aged 32 (male) and 31 (female), were arrested on Friday, 13 November.

“They appeared yesterday in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

“The State is opposing bail. The case was remanded until 22 January, 2021 for a formal bail application. They remain in custody.”

Daily Voice