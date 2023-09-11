Parents should spot the red flags for teen mental health

Claudette Marais, a clinical psychologist based at Life Brackenview Hospital, a mental healthcare facility, says parents should be aware of mental health warning signs in order to assist with supporting teen mental health needs. Marias said that in this stressful new post-pandemic world, teens face significant mental-health challenges and can be at risk of depression and suicide. Supporting teens to find healthy coping mechanisms can help reduce the risk of parasuicide and more serious suicide attempts.

"Knowing the warning signs can help parents help their teenagers. This begins with transparent and open conversations to help destigmatise any mental health concerns or by finding suitable professionals for teens and families to talk to about their stresses, emotions, and mental health struggles." "It’s crucial that all teen suicide threats and attempts be taken seriously," Marais said. Marais further added that before Covid-19, adolescents accounted for less than 6% of high-risk mental health cases; this number rose to 11% during the height of the pandemic and remains high, at 7.3%.

"Across the past five years, suicidal risk has remained the top driver of high-risk case management for this age group," she said. Marais further added that child behavioural issues account for 1 in 4 problems for this age grouping, followed by stress and phase-of-life or adjustment difficulties. The South African Depression and Anxiety Group reports an estimated 23 known cases of suicide in South Africa every day and 230 serious attempts at suicide daily.

"We have also seen a significant increase in teenage mental health issues during the Covid-19 pandemic and its aftermath. Left unaddressed, these problems can lead to suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and even the loss of life. "It seems like a post-traumatic stress reaction as well as a reaction to the stresses of the new normal. We are heading towards year-end school exams. Many teenagers are overwhelmed and have not yet learned the coping skills they would have learned had there not been a pandemic," Marais said. She recommends that families be proactive about managing their mental health.

"We need to be outside. We need hobbies and extra-mural activities. We need family and friends for support. The pandemic took all these away in an instant. We have also learned that loneliness hurts our mental health, especially for teenagers." "Specific factors contribute to poor mental health for teens, and difficulties in communicating with peers are an issue as a stigma regarding mental health, which can lead to bullying and feeling ashamed," she said. Marais highlights a few mental-health red flags that parents should be aware of. Indications of teenage depression include:

- Sleep disorders - Change in appetite - Poor personal hygiene

- School marks drop significantly when a child starts talking about death - Worrying social media status updates - Alcohol or drug use

- Self-harm. "In addition to being aware of mental health warning signs, parents should seek to be present for their children at all times. Talk, connect, and listen actively. Schedule activities that you both enjoy. "For teenagers who prefer social media, Marais recommends mental health apps such as Calm and Finch and the Instagram account @ItsLennnie.