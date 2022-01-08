Parliament fire: DA calls on Patricia de Lille to take accountability for lack of maintenance

Durban - The DA is calling for answers from Public Works Minister, Patricia de Lille, after a report into last week's fire at the Parliamentary precinct revealed that the sprinklers were last examined in 2017. The DA's Samantha Graham-Maré said despite assurances given in a briefing on Tuesday, it was clear there has been an absolute dereliction of duty with respect to the fire safety in Parliament.

She said the briefing was nothing more than obfuscation and misdirection. "According to the report presented by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, the fire protection system was regularly inspected and maintained. The report stated categorically that the fire sprinklers are maintained annually. However, the post-incident report indicates that the last time the fire sprinklers were serviced was in 2017 and that there was no indication that the scheduled maintenance in February 2020 had been done," Graham-Maré said. She said one of the glaring issues in the post-incident report is that the sprinkler system valve should have been in an open position with a chain around it to prevent it from being inadvertently closed. This was not the case and if the inspections had been done, it would have been discovered and rectified.

The DA said the presentation by the DPWI also stated that “The pre-SONA 2021 inspection showed no irregularities with any of the equipment and the fire Department requirements were addressed adequately”. "However, a copy of the Inspection Report conducted by the Fire Department prior to the 2021 SONA highlights a number of issues and non-compliance with several of the City’s fire by-laws. These include poorly operating fire panels and fire phones and missing fire detection detectors. In addition, the Fire Department was unable to fully inspect sections of the precinct due to the construction taking place," Graham-Maré said. She added that the DPWI report was explicit that the fire panels were rewired and reset after the power incident in December 2021, as was the gas suppression system.

Parliament burns again in Cape Town.Photo Armand Hough/Afrcannewsagency(ANA) Graham-Maré said however, all indications are that the fire detection and alarm system was either faulty or not working at all as no alarm was triggered within the two affected buildings – the Old Assembly and the National Assembly.

"The only alarm triggered was in the adjacent Tuynhuis Building after the Fire Department was already on the scene," she said. The DA said the DPWI report also claims that the HVAC system and the fire alarms were reset after the power failure in December 2021. They added that the post-incident report, once again contradicts this, as neither the fire alarms were triggered, nor did the HVAC system shut down, forcing the City to cut power to the entire block.