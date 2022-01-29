Parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe expected to apply for bail

Durban - Zandile Mafe, the man accused of starting a fire at Parliament earlier this month, is expected to apply for bail. He is expected to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court at 10am.

Mafe's bail application was postponed last week after he contracted Covid-19. He faces a raft of charges including arson, theft and terrorism. Last week, the Western Cape High Court overturned an earlier decision for Mafe to be sent to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital for mental evaluation.

Judge President John Hlophe further stated that Mafe be released from the facility. He added that further detention of Mafe is unlawful and should come to an end with immediate effect. Judge President John Hlophe said further detention of Mafe was unlawful. He ordered that Mafe be moved to a holding cell pending his upcoming bail application.