Parolee previously convicted of murder sentenced to 170 years for three more murders

Cape Town - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced a parolee and gang member previously convicted of murder, after he confessed to three more murders. Two of his victims were rival gang members and one an innocent woman who he killed allegedly on instructions from the 28 Mobsters gang leader, Elcardo Adams.

Story continues below Advertisment

The parolee cannot be named at this stage as he has turned State’s witness against other members of the 28 Mobsters gang. He confessed he and other gang members murdered Bradwin Craig Adams, Giuliano Christo Williams and Chervonne De Wet. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Williams was killed for his affiliation to the Horrible gang and Adams, a member of the Bad Boys gang, was assassinated because he had killed two 28 Mobster gang members in Kraaifontein. De Wet’s murder was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time, as gang members had gone to kill everyone at the house of Wendy Brown on the instruction of Adams. She is the widow of businessman Hamphire Hempies Brown who was killed in a hail of bullets in February 2018.

“The accused also admitted to two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of illegal possession of firearms, three counts of possession of ammunition, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and aiding and abetting the activities of a criminal gang,” said the NPA. “He was sentenced to 100 years imprisonment for the three murders, 20 years imprisonment for the two counts of attempted murder, 24 years imprisonment for the three counts of illegal possession of firearms, six years imprisonment for the three counts of illegal possession of ammunition, ten years imprisonment for the count of robbery with aggravating circumstance and ten years for conspiracy to commit murder,” the NPA said. The court ordered all the sentences to run concurrently, with the 40 years imprisonment imposed for the murder of De Wet. The accused was effectively sentenced to 40 years imprisonment.

Story continues below Advertisment