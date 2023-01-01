Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s water and sanitation department has confirmed that sewage spills have forced the partial closure of a section of Strand Beach on the False Bay coast and Small Bay in Blaauwberg.
The city stated that the closures are a precautionary measure and that the cause of these spills are currently being investigated.
The City’s health directorate is taking water samples to test the quality of the water to determine if it is in accordance with the minimum requirements under the National Water Quality Guidelines.
In the meantime, the public is advised to avoid contact with the water until further notice.
A section of Muizenberg Beach on the False Bay coastline was temporarily closed to the public recently due to a sewage spill which the city attributed to continuous load shedding. The beach is now open again.
