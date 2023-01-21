Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Partially blind elderly woman killed after being struck by train at Heathfield station

Residents complain that Prasa has never repaired broken fences along the tracks. Picture Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Residents complain that Prasa has never repaired broken fences along the tracks. Picture Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Published 27m ago

Share

Cape Town - A woman was killed after being struck by a train on Saturday morning at Heathfield station in Cape Town.

There was a light police presence at the station and police have cordoned off the vicinity.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Pastor Charles White of the Eternal Flame church, who was on the scene, the incident happened at 7.15am.

The victim was fondly known by the community as Edith.

“She was rushing to Newlands to sell her feather dusters and brooms when she was hit by a train. She supported her family with the proceeds,” said the pastor, adding that she was partially blind and alleged that the state hospital kept postponing her operation.

According to community members, the broken fence is to blame for the tragic incident.

“We have been asking Prasa for years to repair the fence along the track. We have all the correspondence. Each year they promise it will be done and the budget will be allocated,” said White, adding that the incident was “tragic and unnecessary”.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

accident and emergency incidentPrasaCape TownSafetyRailPublic Transport

Share

Recent stories by:

Yasmine Jacobs