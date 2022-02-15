Parts of Makhaza, Khayelitsha to be without water on Tuesday

The City of Cape Town issued an advisory about water supply disruptions in sections 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44. It attributed these to the water and sanitation department’s completion of a connection to link the newly-installed water mains in Baden Powel Drive to the existing water network at the corner of Japhta Masemola and Fukutha Road in Makhaza.

Cape Town - Parts of Makhaza, Khayelitsha, will be without water on Tuesday.

The city said the work would result in residents of sections 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44 being without water on Tuesday between 8am and 2pm, with provision made for unforeseeable circumstances until 6pm.

“Residents are kindly requested to store water upfront in clean, sealed containers for use during this period and are also asked to ensure that all taps are closed to prevent water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored,” the City of Cape Town said.

It added that a tanker would drive around sections 40, 41, 42, 43 and 44 to provide water for domestic consumption during this period.