Passenger stabs suspect in the back after robbery on train









File picture Cape Town - A suspected train robber has been killed after he was stabbed while exiting a carriage that he and his friends had just robbed. Acting Manenberg Police Station Commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, says cops were called to Heideveld station shortly after 1pm on Tuesday where the 29-year-old man died on the platform. “According to Prasa security at the station, they were called when the man was found on the platform with a stab wound to the back that came out in his chest,” says Zama. “What has been established is that he was part of a group of men who were robbing people in the carriages. “It is unclear what they stole as the individual victims have not come to our station to report what was stolen.”

He says as the group jumped out of the train at Heideveld station, someone, believed to be a passenger, stabbed the suspect in the back and he fell on the platform.

“It was as he was getting out that someone in the train stabbed him in the back.

“He fell on the platform and his friends left him there and ran away. He was identified by his sister who came to the scene.”

Paramedics were called to the scene and declared the man dead just before 2pm.

Zama says no arrests have been made as the suspect is unknown.

“It is also not clear where they boarded the train or whether or not they were using weapons.”

Metrorail spokesperson, Riana Scott, confirms the incident and says it happened at 1.34pm.

She says commuters have reported being robbed on the train to the Metrorail Protection Services and Rapid Rail Police Unit (RRPU).

“SAPS and RRPU are investigating. There was contract security on the station, but we are not aware of the Rail Enforcement Unity deployment,” she says.

Last month, a shocking video emerged of an angry mob attacking an alleged suspect with a hammer amid claims he had stolen a cellphone.

Daily Voice