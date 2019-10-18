Cape Town - A suspected train robber has been killed after he was stabbed while exiting a carriage that he and his friends had just robbed.
Acting Manenberg Police Station Commander, Colonel Sanele Zama, says cops were called to Heideveld station shortly after 1pm on Tuesday where the 29-year-old man died on the platform.
“According to Prasa security at the station, they were called when the man was found on the platform with a stab wound to the back that came out in his chest,” says Zama.
“What has been established is that he was part of a group of men who were robbing people in the carriages.
“It is unclear what they stole as the individual victims have not come to our station to report what was stolen.”