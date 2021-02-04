Paternoster fisherman still missing at sea

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Police divers are still out searching for a fisherman who went missing at sea in the Paternoster area. The 35-year-old man was reported missing on Tuesday just after 6am. In a statement released on Wednesday, Mykonos station commander of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Mike Shaw said its crew was activated after reports came in of a boat that had capsized offshore north of Paternoster along the West Coast. “Our sea rescue craft, Spirit of East London II, was towed to Paternoster and launched to begin a search in the vicinity of Seal Island, approximately five nautical miles north of Paternoster, for a local 35-year-old fisherman who was reported to be missing at sea. “The South African Police Service (SAPS) were at Paternoster beach where the four-metre kreef bakkie (small open fishing boat) had been towed to by a fellow fishing boat,” Shaw said.

He said a 14-year-old boy was found on the casualty boat at Seal Island earlier by fishermen and the boat had been towed to Paternoster beach. The boy had not sustained any injuries.

Shaw said the boy had confirmed that the man who went missing was his uncle.

“MRCC (Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre) assisted in co-ordinating a search and plotting search grids. NSRI searched the area and were joined by police divers.

“Despite an extensive search, there remains no sign of the missing man. Police are continuing an ongoing search operation for the missing fisherman.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing fisherman in this difficult time,” Shaw added.

On Thursday, provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the 35-year-old man had not been found and that SAPS diving units were still in the area searching for the body.

African News Agency (ANA)