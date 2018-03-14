Cape Town - Popular radio presenter Clarence Ford and his wife Wendy de Klerk tied the knot in a beautiful beach ceremony at Tietiesbaai on Saturday.

But the day was almost ruined when the wedding dresses of his blushing bride and her entourage, along with all their belongings, were destroyed in a fire, just three-and-a-half hours before the ceremony.

This after the guesthouse in which they were staying was gutted. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The couple was forced to cancel the honeymoon at the stunning Victoria Falls in Zambia, and were on Tuesday holidaying at Sun City instead.

The Heart FM veteran says their big day was saved by the generous residents of Paternoster.

Clarence, 50, who has previously been married, took to Facebook to talk about the near disaster, saying residents even provided his wife, Wendy de Klerk, 40, with a wedding gown.

“So I tied the knot on Saturday 10th March. The day was not short of drama, in fact it was nothing short of surreal,” his post read.

“The wedding party’s dresses went up in flames, three and a half hours before the wedding was scheduled... as the guesthouse they were staying in, took flame.

“The people of Paternoster rallied around the deeply distressed women and girls and got them kitted out in other wedding clothes, including a bridal dress.

“My wife’s passport was lost in the fire and our honeymoon to Victoria Falls was also lost in the process. I am amazed, humbled and grateful for the generosity of spirit showed by the people of Paternoster. They enabled a beautiful wedding.

“God is Good and my wife is strong.... what more can a man ask for?”

The couple posted pictures of their Sun City honeymoon on Facebook.

When the Daily Voice spoke to Clarence yesterday, he was busy getting a pedicure.

He posted a photo, bemoaning the steep prices at Sun City, saying: “The life... eish R400 for a 30 minute foot massage... it’s R59 bucks in Phuket. Guess the view is expensive.”

In another photo, Wendy sits in front of a tiny waterfall, and Clarence captioned it: “We could not get to Vic Falls but we found a smaller one....”

Fans congratulated the couple on Facebook, with Mercia saying: “Congratulations! Keep the fire burning in your married life.”

Clarence and Wendy, a sales and marketing manager, have been dating since 2013 and got engaged in 2016.

Daily Voice