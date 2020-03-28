Patient's family attack EMS paramedics in Surrey Estate

An attack on EMS paramedics in the Western Cape took place in Surrey Estate on Saturday afternoon at 3:23pm. This is the 10th attack on the Western Cape Government Health’s (WCGH) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from January 1 - March 28 this year.

A male and female paramedic were responding to a call when the patient’s family began to physically assault them. The family wanted the patient to be transported to Groote Schuur Hospital instead of Heidveld Community Heath Centre (CHC).

According to standard protocol, patients should be transported to the hospital that is nearest to their home.

The officials were walking towards the ambulance to make a call to the Communications Centre to enquire if they may transport the patient to Groote Schuur when the family allegedly became aggressive and began cursing, shoving and hitting them.

This behavior and the nature of such hostile attacks on EMS staff who are essential workers, especially during these difficult times, is strongly condemned. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries and the paramedics received counselling. The incident was reported to SAPS in Manenberg.