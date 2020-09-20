Paul O’Sullivan offers R1m cash reward after Cape cop Charl Kinnear’s murder

Durban - Private Forensics Investigator Paul O'Sullivan has offered R1 million in cash for the successful prosecution of those responsible for the murder of Cape Town cop Lieutenant-Colonel Colonel Charl Kinnear, who was gunned down outside his home on Friday. Kinnear was a top police detective of the Anti-Gang Unit. He was gunned down on Friday outside his Bishop Lavis household. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said on Sunday that the murder of the police officer was still under investigation by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks. “The information that we have at the moment is that the matter is still under investigation. “The Hawks are leading the investigation and our team is working around the clock to bring those responsible to book,” he said.

O’Sullivan’s not-for-profit organisation, the Forensics for Justice, said they were offering R1m cash for people who would provide information that would lead to the successful prosecution of Kinnear’s murder plotters.

“We will pay R1m in cash for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons that arranged the murder of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear,” they said in a poster.

In an official letter to Police Commissioner General John Sitole, which IOL has seen, O'Sullivan said honest hard-working police officers like Kinnear had to be respected and not murdered.

"The people will fight back!

“Forensics for Justice cannot and will not stand idly by whilst the criminal underworld assassinate ethical, hardworking cops at will.

“Having fought to rid the criminal justice system of the evil of corruption for so many years, we will not let the Western Cape become the province that will take South Africa on a slippery slope to lawlessness,” he wrote to Sitole.

O’Sullivan said the slain police officer was the type of police officer the SAPS needed more of.

“We need cops like him in our country.

“His killers must be brought to justice. Not only justice for the trigger-man and getaway driver, but the person or persons that ordered the hit.

“There are too many corrupt cops and dirty journalists that work with corrupt cops in our country and we must all be vigilant until they are all in prison, along with the mafia that keep them in their obscene lifestyles.

“The dwindling spiral of corruption can be beaten and something can be done about it. Help us save South Africa from corruption,” he said in the letter.

On Friday, Sitole ordered a 72-hour activation to find the police man's killers.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde described Kinnear as an officer who was committed to keep the community safe.

“I am extremely disappointed that such a crime could have been committed. This fully underscores in my mind the shift needed in our police service.

’’We need more police, more protection for our police, and more protection for our people.

“Charl Kinnear’s loss weighs heavily on this province, as does the murder of every other innocent life. Now is not the time for more talk on ‘fixing crime’ – the national police service must act,” said Winde.

He called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa to employ more police to strengthen the service as an institution.

