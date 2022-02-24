Pensioner appears in court for raping 7-year-old girl

Cape Town - A 68-year-old man charged for raping a seven year old girl made his second appearance at the Bredasdorp Mageistrates Court on Thursday. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused reportedly lured the child into his house.

“The accused lured her inside his house by promising her food. He then loocked the door, started kissing and raping her,” Ntabazalila said in a statement. A vigilant neighbour witnessed the 68-year-old luring the young girl into his house, and responded by knocking on his door loudly. “The accused opened the door and the victim ran out and told the mother what had happened,” Ntabazalila added.

Authorities arrested the suspect on the same day the incident occured. The 68 year old man abandoned his bail application on Thursday morning. The case has been postponed until March 24, in order for further investigation to be conducted.